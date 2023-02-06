Water Vapor Image of the Midweek Weather Maker

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was over the Great Basin as of early Monday evening.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Tuesday and Wednesday

This system is forecast to bring more rain to the ArkLaTex from Tuesday into Wednesday evening.  Amounts are projected to be much less than last week's deluge.

Marginal Risk of Severe Storms on Tuesday Evening (Storm Prediction Center)
Marginal Risk of Severe Storms on Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center)

There is a Marginal Risk of severe storms on Tuesday evening and Wednesday according to the Storm Prediction Center.  Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes could occur.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Storms approach the ArkLaTex on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Rain spreads across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and storms continue through Wednesday afternoon.  Some could be severe.

Thursday Morning Forecast

The rain departs Wednesday night leaving sunshine for Thursday morning.

