SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was over the Great Basin as of early Monday evening.
This system is forecast to bring more rain to the ArkLaTex from Tuesday into Wednesday evening. Amounts are projected to be much less than last week's deluge.
There is a Marginal Risk of severe storms on Tuesday evening and Wednesday according to the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes could occur.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms approach the ArkLaTex on Tuesday afternoon.
Rain spreads across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Showers and storms continue through Wednesday afternoon. Some could be severe.
The rain departs Wednesday night leaving sunshine for Thursday morning.
