SHREVEPORT, La. - Our Next Weather Maker was moving into the Great Basin Thursday evening. This feature is forecast arrive in the ArkLaTex Friday night and exit the area late Saturday.
Fortunately, the Storm Prediction Center doesn't expect severe weather due to the lack of instability.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Clouds and showers move into east Texas, Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas late Friday night or around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Scattered showers are expected area wide at sunrise.
More organized showers and a few thunderstorms along a cold front are forecast around lunch time.
The majority of the precipitation could be on the way out late Saturday afternoon.
Rain ends by late evening. Clouds will be slow to clear.
Clearing continues from northwest to southeast Sunday morning.
Rain amounts are forecast over an inch in the southern half of the area.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.