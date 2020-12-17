Saturday's Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex as of Thursday Evening
Saturday's Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex as of Thursday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our Next Weather Maker was moving into the Great Basin Thursday evening.  This feature is forecast arrive in the ArkLaTex Friday night and exit the area late Saturday.

Severe Threat for Saturday from the Storm Prediction Center

Fortunately, the Storm Prediction Center doesn't expect severe weather due to the lack of instability.

Here is the forecast timeline:

2 a.m. Saturday Morning Forecast

Clouds and showers move into east Texas, Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas late Friday night or around 2 a.m. Saturday.

7 a.m. Saturday Forecast

Scattered showers are expected area wide at sunrise.

Noon Saturday Forecast

More organized showers and a few thunderstorms along a cold front are forecast around lunch time.

5 p.m. Saturday Forecast

The majority of the precipitation could be on the way out late Saturday afternoon.

10 p.m. Saturday Forecast

Rain ends by late evening.  Clouds will be slow to clear.

Sunday Morning Forecast

Clearing continues from northwest to southeast Sunday morning.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts are forecast over an inch in the southern half of the area.

