SHREVEPORT, La. - The Next Weather Makers for the ArkLaTex were moving our way over the western and central US as of Tuesday evening.
The Jet Steam Forecast brings them through late Tuesday night through midday Wednesday.
Here is the forecast time line:
Rain shows up over the I-30 corridor late Tuesday evening.
It lasts through the night into the early morning on Wednesday.
The showers and storms spread south and east across the ArkLaTex during the mid morning.
The heaviest precipitation moves over Louisiana by the lunch hour.
Then, the showers and storms depart during the mid afternoon.
Heaviest rainfall is forecast north of I-20 during this event.
Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. The risk is Marginal just to the northwest of the ArkLaTex according to the Storm Prediction Center.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Patrick Dennis and Tom Konvicka are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.