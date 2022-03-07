Water Vapor Image of Tuesday's Weather Maker
Water Vapor Image of Tuesday's Weather Maker

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rain is forecast to move back into the ArkLaTex as early as Tuesday morning.  The weather disturbance responsible was located in the 4-corners region of the US on Monday evening.

Here is the forecast timeline:

7 AM Tuesday Forecast

Showers may show up as early as sunrise Tuesday over Toledo Bend.

Noon Tuesday Forecast

Rain is forecast over much of the ArkLaTex by the lunch hour.

5 PM Tuesday Forecast

Wet weather could last through the afternoon with temperatures in the 40s.

10 PM Tuesday Forecast

The precipitation is forecast to taper off Tuesday evening.

Forecast Rain Totals for Tuesday's Storm

Rain amounts could exceed an inch from Toledo Bend to northeast Louisiana.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
1
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments