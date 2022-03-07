SHREVEPORT, La. - Rain is forecast to move back into the ArkLaTex as early as Tuesday morning. The weather disturbance responsible was located in the 4-corners region of the US on Monday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers may show up as early as sunrise Tuesday over Toledo Bend.
Rain is forecast over much of the ArkLaTex by the lunch hour.
Wet weather could last through the afternoon with temperatures in the 40s.
The precipitation is forecast to taper off Tuesday evening.
Rain amounts could exceed an inch from Toledo Bend to northeast Louisiana.
