SHREVEPORT, La. - Our Next Weather Maker as of early Saturday morning was located over the western US.
This storm system is projected to bring a warm front through with showers and thunderstorms by sunrise Sunday morning.
More rain is possible into the afternoon as the boundary pushes north and the parent storm system approaches the area.
Then, our Next Weather Maker moves through with a cold front Sunday night with more showers and storms. The system departs the ArkLaTex Monday afternoon.
Forecast rain amounts could approach an inch.
The risk for severe weather is low, but can't be ruled out! Check in with Meteorologist Patrick Dennis for updates this weekend.
