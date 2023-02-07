SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was moving toward the ArkLaTex as of early Tuesday evening. Rain was already showing up in Texas and Oklahoma.
A cold front was draped across the northern part of the ArkLaTex stretching back into south Texas. This boundary will pass through the area on Wednesday.
Showers and storms are forecast over Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas for Tuesday evening. Some heavy downpours are possible concentrating along the frontal boundary northwest of I-30.
Rain spreads slightly east by sunrise on Wednesday.
The cold front stretches from southwest Arkansas to Toledo Bend during the lunch hour. Thunderstorms begin developing along the boundary.
Thunderstorms intensify along the front as it moves toward southeast Arkansas and north Louisiana.
Some to the storms could be severe with gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. The risk is Slight according to the Storm Prediction Center.
The rain departs the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening. Clearing follows overnight.
Rain amounts could be significant north of the I-30 corridor and much less elsewhere.
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Skip Kordas and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.