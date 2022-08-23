SHREVEPORT, La. - Heavy downpours during the past few days accumulated to several inches. Radar estimates show close to 10 inch amounts east and west across the center part of the ArkLaTex.
Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher rain reports.
Here are a few highlights: our retired Meteorologist Neil Shaw had the highest total with over 10 inches. Next down the list was Eugene Eiland in Coushatta with 8.60 inches.
