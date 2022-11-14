SHREVEPORT, La. - Monday was a soggy day with rain for much of the afternoon and evening.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers were busy measuring rainfall as of Monday afternoon. Here are some of their totals:
In the northern part of the ArkLaTex, Ken Wallen in New Boston, TX had the most rainfall with .60 inches. Robert Morris in DeQueen was a close second with .49 inches.
Both Edwin Christian in Crossroads, TX and Lennie Vowell in Karnack, TX had the highest totals across the central part of the ArkLaTex with both close to .60 inches. Chastan Alfred in Sarepta, LA had the least with .01 inches.
In the metro area, Neil Shaw in Shreveport had the most with over an inch. Mark Potter in south Bossier City was next up at .57 inches. Robert Parker in Bossier City had the least with a Trace.
Around Toledo Bend, David Barnhill in Many had the most rainfall in the ArkLaTex with 1.61 inches. Jerry Dupont in Toledotown was next in line with .75 inches. Kay Berry in Stonewall had the smallest amount with just a trace.
Thanks KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for your reports.