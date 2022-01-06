Water Vapor Image of the Weekend Weather Makers
Water Vapor Image of the Weekend Weather Makers

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two weather disturbances off the southwest US coast are forecast to bring weather changes to the ArkLaTex this weekend.  Those changes include a warm up with showers and a few isolated storms.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast

Rain could begin by Saturday midday or into the afternoon (blue areas).  It warms into the 50s-60s.

Marginal Risk of Severe Storms (Storm Prediction Center)

There is a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms according to the Storm Prediction Center on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday Morning Forecast

Rain may linger into Sunday morning

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

before ending that afternoon.  Also, severe weather can't be ruled out along the cold front (blue line).

Forecast Rain Amounts for the Weekend

Heaviest rainfall is forecast south of I-20 during this period.

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
3

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments