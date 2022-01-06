SHREVEPORT, La. - Two weather disturbances off the southwest US coast are forecast to bring weather changes to the ArkLaTex this weekend. Those changes include a warm up with showers and a few isolated storms.
Rain could begin by Saturday midday or into the afternoon (blue areas). It warms into the 50s-60s.
There is a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms according to the Storm Prediction Center on Saturday afternoon.
Rain may linger into Sunday morning
before ending that afternoon. Also, severe weather can't be ruled out along the cold front (blue line).
Heaviest rainfall is forecast south of I-20 during this period.
