Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar Image from Monday Afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather disturbance moving north from the coast tapped into our unstable atmosphere and brought showers and storms to the area on Monday afternoon.  Some downpours exceeded an inch.  Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher reports.

Northern ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Northern parts saw the least amount of rain as the storms were weakening when they passed through.  For example, a trace fell in Emerson, AR as reported by Thomas Ware.  Nearly two thirds of an inch fell in Plain Dealing according to Jerry Boyd.

Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Storms were still strong when they crossed I-20.  Wayne Hatfield in Homer had the heaviest amount of .62 inches. Ronnie Vail in Ruston got short changed with storms bypassing him.  His total was just a trace or not enough to measure.

Metro Area Weather Watcher Rain Totals

The metro area picked up some solid rain totals.  Michael Price in Keithville had the highest rain amount with 1.25 inches.  Next in line, Mike Lyles in Shreveport picked up nearly three quarters of an inch.  In contrast, Molly Rankin in Benton had just a trace.

Toledo Bend Weather Watcher Rain Totals

Toledo Bend received some heavy rain.  A few areas picked up more than an inch including Clarence, LA as reported by Barry Howard and Melrose, LA according to Greg Petrus.

Forecast for Tuesday

More rain is forecast on Tuesday.

Thank you weather watchers for your data.  To join our growing group, register here.  Then, send us your information...highs, lows and rainfall will work for us.

