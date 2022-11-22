SHREVEPORT, La. - The next storm system expected to impact the ArkLaTex was located over the western US as of Tuesday afternoon.
This system may bring rain to the area as early as late Wednesday.
Then, wet weather could spread across the ArkLaTex from northwest to southeast during Thanksgiving day.
The rain may let up early Friday and then pick back up in the afternoon.
The latest model data shows the significant rain east of the ArkLaTex on Saturday. Can't rule out cloudiness (white colors) and drizzle (not shown) during the day.
Sunday may be the pick weather day for the holiday weekend! Sunshine and warm weather are forecast.
Rain amounts may be a few inches or more as shown!
Here is the 7-Day Forecast. Rain chance is a probability for Thanksgiving and Friday.
Stay tuned for updates with KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now Devices.