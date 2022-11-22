Thanksgiving Weather Maker as shown on the Tuesday Afternoon Water Vapor Image
Thanksgiving Weather Maker as shown on the Tuesday Afternoon Water Vapor Image

SHREVEPORT, La. - The next storm system expected to impact the ArkLaTex was located over the western US as of Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday Evening Forecast

This system may bring rain to the area as early as late Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Morning Forecast
Thanksgiving Afternoon Forecast

Then, wet weather could spread across the ArkLaTex from northwest to southeast during Thanksgiving day.

Friday Morning Forecast
Friday Afternoon Forecast

The rain may let up early Friday and then pick back up in the afternoon.

Saturday Morning Forecast
Saturday Afternoon Forecast

The latest model data shows the significant rain east of the ArkLaTex on Saturday.  Can't rule out cloudiness (white colors) and drizzle (not shown) during the day.

Sunday Morning Forecast
Sunday Afternoon Forecast

Sunday may be the pick weather day for the holiday weekend!  Sunshine and warm weather are forecast.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Wednesday Night through Sunday

Rain amounts may be a few inches or more as shown!

7-Day Forecast

Here is the 7-Day Forecast.  Rain chance is a probability for Thanksgiving and Friday.

Stay tuned for updates with KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now Devices.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments