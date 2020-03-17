SHREVEPORT, La. - A couple of storm systems west of the ArkLaTex Monday evening could keep the area wet for much of the week. The strongest storms near San Francisco could bring a lot of rain Thursday and Friday.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Scattered showers and storms are possible through Wednesday.
Stronger storms are forecast for Thursday. Some could be severe.
Then, a cold rain is expected on Friday with falling temperatures in the afternoon.
Forecast rain amounts may exceed 3 inches by Friday afternoon.
