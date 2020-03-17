SHREVEPORT, La. - A couple of storm systems west of the ArkLaTex Monday evening could keep the area wet for much of the week.  The strongest storms near San Francisco could bring a lot of rain Thursday and Friday.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Scattered showers and storms are possible through Wednesday.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Stronger storms are forecast for Thursday.  Some could be severe.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Then, a cold rain is expected on Friday with falling temperatures in the afternoon.

Forecast Rain Amounts through Friday

Forecast rain amounts may exceed 3 inches by Friday afternoon.

