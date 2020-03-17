Storm Prediction Center Forecast for Thursday Afternoon and Evening

Thursday's forecast from the Storm Prediction Center

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.  Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

This Week's Weather Makers

The system responsible for the severe threat was off the California coast Tuesday evening.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

It could push a dry line into the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon setting off the thunderstorms.

Thursday Night Forecast

They may last into Thursday night before weakening.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Then, more rain is on tap for Friday.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast

And it could return as early as Saturday evening.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

It may last most of Sunday.

Forecast Rain Amounts through Sunday

Forecast rain amounts could exceed 3 inches during this time.

