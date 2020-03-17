SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.
The system responsible for the severe threat was off the California coast Tuesday evening.
It could push a dry line into the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon setting off the thunderstorms.
They may last into Thursday night before weakening.
Then, more rain is on tap for Friday.
And it could return as early as Saturday evening.
It may last most of Sunday.
Forecast rain amounts could exceed 3 inches during this time.
