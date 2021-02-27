SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker located over the western US Saturday morning will continue to tap into lots of Pacific moisture translating into rain for the ArkLaTex.
Saturday will start out showery with fog.
Then, the rain will move north into the I-30 corridor with a warm front in the afternoon.
Temperatures should warm into the 70s behind the front and 60s north.
A cold front brings a higher probability of rain on Sunday. It starts in northern sections early.
Then, it spreads south for the afternoon and evening.
Rain amounts may exceed an inch or more in heavier downpours.
Severe Risk is Marginal for heavy rain, hail and gusty winds according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Sunday is expected to be warm with highs mostly in the 70s.
