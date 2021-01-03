Several notable conservative Christian voices and politicians will be taking part in a rally in Bossier City tomorrow night.
The event called 'STAND' will be happening on Freedom Fields at First Bossier Baptist Church.
"We just hear from a lot of folks that they're burdened for America. They're burdened for the threats to religious liberty, threats to our freedom, all these kinds of things. Issues like election integrity...these things are on people's minds and hearts. So to be able to host this event called 'STAND' at Freedom Fields is really going to be exciting for all of northwest Louisiana," said Pastor Brad Jurkovich, Senior Pastor at First Bossier Baptist Church.
Some of the speakers that will be a part of the event are; Attorney General Jeff Landry, talk show hosts Moon Griffon and the American Mamas as well as Congressman Mike Johnson. It's scheduled to start at 6pm Monday night.