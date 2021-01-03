Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * From Thursday morning until further notice. * At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 169.2 feet. * Flood stage is 172.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 172.5 feet Friday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 172.0 feet, Expect bankfull conditions on Red Chute Bayou. &&