CARTHAGE, Texas. - Some East Texas drivers may have to take a detour if they are taking Highway 59 this holiday season.
The Texas Department of Transportation is working on new pavement for the ramps on the interchange of 59 and State Highway 149 in Carthage. Marcus Sandifer with TXDOT says they should be done with one side by February or March. Then crews will start working on the west ramps.
Sandifer says travelers should be aware that this could affect holiday traffic.
"We do expect this to last throughout the holidays, through thanksgiving, maybe even Christmas,” Sandifer said. “During the holiday travel days, we will keep as many lanes open as possible, but if we can't use the ramps because they're closed then be sure to plan ahead."
The project started in October. TXDOT says it should take about 10 months to complete.