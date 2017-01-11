A $1.2 million expansion project is nearing completion at the Randy Sams' Outreach Homeless Shelter in Texarkana, Texas.
The non-profit organization recently purchased a near-by building to house administrative services, case management, job placement, and a computer lab.
Shelter officials say the expansion will not only provide more space for clients, but also more services.
After more than 20 year serving the homeless community, the Randy Sams' Outreach Shelter is upgrading their center and services.
Shelter client Donald Linear says he's grateful for their assistance at this time in his life.
"Randy Sams' helps you get your life back on track. It's helping me out a lot," said Linear.
Once the shelter expansion is completed, Executive Director Jennifer Laurent says they'll be able to help more clients like Linear.
She says just the women's section alone will be doubled in size.
"What we're most excited about is, it's going to enable us to serve even more people on a more extensive level. In an immediate fashion it opens up bed space for people who need a place to lay their head," said Laurent.
While construction is ongoing at the shelter, renovations are just beginning at the administrative building, which was purchased in December.
The building once occupied by Hospice of Texarkana will house the "Bee the Blessing" bakery, a case management team, and a job placement program.
"In a more extensive fashion, we're about to assist on a deeper level and offer services we haven't before such as the computer lab and library that's accessible to our population," said Laurent.
She say they're ready to move into the new facilities, but even more excited to see the difference it will make in people's lives.
"Our ultimate goal is to see everyone who comes through our door return to self-sustained community living. These services coupled with emergency shelter will give them a really great start in moving toward that direction," explained Laurent.
Renovations to the shelter on Oak Street are expected to be completed next month, and improvements to the new building on Spruce Street finished by the end of March.
For more information about shelter services, to donate, or volunteer call the Randy Sams' Outreach Shelter at 903-792-7024.