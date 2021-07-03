BOSSIER CITY, La. - It has been happening more and more, cyber attacks and ransomeware.
In April, a cyber hack took down the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S. and led to gas shortages across the east coast. One month later, the meat production industry in the U.S. was rocked when another cyber attack shut down the largest meat supplier, JBS. The attack forced the company to suspend operations at nine beef processing plants due to ransomware.
“I think this is just the beginning,” said Kevin Nolten, Cyber Innovation Center academic outreach director.
Ransomware is malware or a piece of malicious software or a program that encrypts files on your computer and holds them ransom. At the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City, attacks like these are monitored and avoided daily.
“When you look at the nation and our area, cyber attacks are as frequent as four to five to a dozen per day," Nolten said.
Those attacks can range from individual attacks to large businesses and government agencies. Once the attacker is asking for ransom, Nolten said there is virtually nothing a company or government agency can do except pay up.
“Ninety-five percent of ransomware that gets put onto a computer is put on there because of a lack of checks within our email system," he said.
To avoid attacks like this, Nolten says people should not open or click on any links or attachments in emails that do not come from a trustworthy source. Antivirus software systems don’t protect against ransomware if they are not frequently updated.
“Firewalls do not catch this ransomware or malware," Nolten said. "The fact that we have backups, those are nice to have, but this ransomware or malware can sniff out those backups and even delete these backups.”
Most importantly, update passwords frequently. The Colonial Pipeline cyber attack was the result of a single compromised password.
“We have to ensure that every password we have is slightly different and unique," he said. "We have to ensure that our password is complex, multiple characters, special characters, numbers.”
Without taking these steps, you run the risk of software issues, hardware issues and data loss.
And finally, people should use multiple authentication processes whenever possible. It is more work, but worth every penny if you hope to save your pennies.
Experts also suggest not sharing information on public WiFi. For those who do, they should use a Virtual Private Network (VPN).