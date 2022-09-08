GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
The Ascension Parish grand jury handed up the rape charge and nine other criminal counts Tuesday in Gonzales against Mystikal, whose given name is Michael Lawrence Tyler.
Ascension sheriff's deputies have accused Tyler of imprisoning, strangling, raping and robbing a woman during a financial dispute at his home in the northern Ascension community.
Tyler, 51, remained Wednesday in Ascension Parish Prison without bail. His former attorney has disputed the allegations.
Since a bail hearing last month, Tyler has disavowed that attorney and hired others, including a Shreveport lawyer who represented him over 2017 rape accusations for which prosecutors later dropped the charges and freeing him then from an 18-month imprisonment.
"It's an indictment," attorney Joel Pearce said on Wednesday. "It means nothing. We look forward to our day in court."
