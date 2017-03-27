Shreveport firefighters say a South Broadmoor home was damaged early this morning when a blaze broke out inside. It happened just after 7 o'clock in the 200 block of Ratcliff.
Firefighters at the scene tell us that no one was home at the time of the fire. The homeowner was reportedly out of town.
A neighbor reported smoke coming from the home and made the initial call to 911. The first unit arrived on scene four minutes later and reported heavy smoke visible from three sides of the one-story wood frame house. It took 22 minutes to bring the fire under control. The interior of the home received heavy fire and smoke damage.
No one was hurt and right now, fire investigators are looking into what sparked the blaze.