SHREVEPORT, La. - Reaction is coming in to Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., released the following statement:
“Despite attempts to intimidate the justices, they did their work. Roe v. Wade has misrepresented the Constitution since the ruling was rendered, and today’s decision to return the issue of abortion to the American people and the states corrects a legal and moral error. Louisianians have worked for a long time to have this freedom that is rightly and constitutionally theirs. I am very pleased with today’s decision.”
Statement from Petrice Sams-Abiodun, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships-Louisiana, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast:
“With this ruling, millions of Louisianans have lost access to safe, legal abortion and their fundamental human right to control their body, health, and life. We know, Black, Latino and Indigenous people, and people living with low incomes and in rural areas will feel the impact of this ruling most severely because these communities have long faced barriers to essential health care due to structural racism and discrimination. While we have seen the writing on the wall for decades, it is no less devastating.”
“Planned Parenthood believes every single person deserves access to sexual and reproductive health care no matter their income, state of residence, immigration status or zip code. Our health centers remain open and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure all people get the sexual and reproductive health care they need.”
-----
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt released the following statement:
“I am very excited that the Supreme Court made this courageous decision. Abortion is a state’s rights issue and it belongs to the people. I promised Oklahomans I would sign every pro-life bill that came across my desk and I am proud to have kept that promise, especially today as Oklahoma now has trigger laws to ban abortion in our state. I am proud to be called America’s most pro-life governor and I’m looking forward to the rest of the country following Oklahoma’s lead to protect life.”
-----
U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) released the following statement:
“Today is an historic and joyful day. After nearly a half century, the Supreme Court has finally corrected its egregious error and returned the fateful policy decision over legalized abortion to the people and their elected representatives—where it has always belonged. No real ‘constitutional right’ to abortion ever existed. The Court invented it out of thin air. House Republicans will continue to stand for the sanctity of human life and hold the Biden Administration accountable for any future attempt to impede the policy decisions of pro-life states.”
-----
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement:
“Today’s decision recognizes that an unborn child has a right to life,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Being pro-life means being pro-mothers, pro-babies, and pro-healthy futures—a philosophy I carry with me in the Senate. This is a deeply emotional issue for many Americans, no matter which side one stands, but it is now up to individual states to enact their own policies.”
-----
Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director of Louisiana Right to Life, said the following: "We celebrate the overturn of Roe v. Wade, restoring Louisiana’s right to protect every precious unborn baby from abortion. But we know our work is not done. Through an abundance of public and private resources, Louisiana is ready to support women and children before and after birth."