BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's been no change in the mission posture at Barksdale Air Force Base despite the growing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.
BAFB officials said Tuesday its readiness level has not changed despite recent reports.
The base said in a statement the airmen and guardians of Barksdale AFB "remain appreciative of the support from the surrounding communities and hold in great respect the service and expertise of our military veterans. Many of our veterans are familiar with the goings-on of the base – in a general sense – but may not be wholly attuned regarding current installation status and operations."
“The Striker Airmen and Guardians of the 2nd Bomb Wing are always ready to provide the nation with winning combat power,” said 2nd Bomb Wing Commander Colonel Mark Dmytryszyn. “As our daily missions continue, we remain at the ready for the nation. At such time as we are directed by our civilian and military leadership, we will adjust our mission posture, and support the adjustments of both Air Force Global Strike Command and Eighth Air Force. The members of Striker Nation remain focused on our provision of long-range strike capabilities as we serve the nation, our Allies and partners, through the provision of global power.”
The B-52 bombers assigned to Barksdale AFB will continue to maintain local flying missions and can be seen in the skies throughout the greater ArkLaTex region, base officials said.
Editor's Note: This information corrects a report aired on KTBS Monday, which indicated the alert level had been raised to defense condition 3. That information was based on what sources told KTBS.
KTBS, in turn, interviewed a retired BAFB general who explained what the DEFCON 3 means for the base.