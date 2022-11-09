Steve Carter

The voucher plan to aid struggling readers is named after the late Steve Carter, a state House member who championed literacy.

BATON ROUGE, La. - Students with reading problems will be eligible for one-on-one tutoring sessions under a $40 million program that officials said Wednesday will make a dent in Louisiana's literacy crisis.

The effort is named after the late Steve Carter, a longtime House member who championed literacy.

"One of the greatest tributes we could do for him is to get this across the finish line," said Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans and one of the sponsors of the 2021 bill that set the foundation for the push.

The $1,000 vouchers are expected to help about 38,000 students in kindergarten, first, second, third, fourth and fifth grades.

