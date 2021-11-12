SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Real Time Crime Center has successfully installed its first pole camera system at the State Fair of Louisiana.
The system is comprised of three cameras.
“I remain committed to making Shreveport as safe as possible and our Real Time Crime Center is going to be a game changer for law enforcement,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “Members of my administration continue working diligently to develop innovative solutions to better protect our community.”
A special team within the Department of Information Technology has single handedly designed, built, supported the integration, tested and are now mounting pole cameras in support of the RTCC.
The addition of the cameras comes on the last weekend of the State Fair and a week after a person was gunshots were fired. A teenager was injured.
“The RTCC cameras will allow us to provide substantial help to detectives and support multiple departments within the city,” said Keith Hanson, chief technology officer. “We also need the community’s help with this project. If citizens want to be part of a public safety plan, they can register home or business cameras with the RTCC.”
The RTCC has integrated more than a dozen cameras at Shreveport businesses, apartment complexes and other buildings.
There are currently 102 cameras being monitored.
------
Residents and business owners can go to www.shreveportla.gov to learn more about the RTCC and to get integrated into the system.