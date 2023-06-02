SHREVEPORT, La. - The political season is heating up early in Louisiana.
In a recent tv commercial, a political action committee: "Reboot Louisiana", which supports gubernatorial candidate Stephen Waguespack, attacked one of attorney general Jeff Landry's top campaign planks: crime.
“As Louisiana’s top law enforcement official, Jeff Landry has failed us. Murder, rape, carjacking under Landry’s watch. Louisiana is now the most dangerous state in America. Stephen Waguespack has a plan to take Louisiana back from the criminals.”
That spot has drawn criticism from no less than congressman Steve Scalise, who said it's not a good look for Republicans to be attacking one another.
Political analyst Jeremy Alford had these thoughts on the tv ad.
“It’s a very zen-like mood we see from campaigns from time to time. Where you take a candidates’ perceived strength and attempt to turn it into their weakness--that's what they're doing with Jeff Landry. He's the attorney general. He's our top law enforcement official in Louisiana, and he's running on cracking down on crime. So if you're going to attack Jeff Landry, why not attack him at the root of that argument and claim that the crime problem is by his own doing.”