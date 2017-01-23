Sierra Nevada announced a voluntary recall of select 12-ounce bottles that may contain a small glass packaging flaw.
This recall comes after quality inspections at the Mills River, North Carolina, brewery detected a very limited number of bottles with a flaw that may result in loss of carbonation and a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, causing a risk for injury. The company believes this concern impacts roughly 1 in every 10,000 (0.01%) of bottles packaged.
Sierra Nevada decided to take this precaution to ensure the safety of consumers.
To-date, there have not been any consumer reports of injuries resulting from the potentially affected bottles and the company says it is working with suppliers to determine the root cause of the issue.
The recall applies to product purchased in the following Midwest, Southern and East Coast states: AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI and WV.
List of beer that is NOT impacted by recall:
All Sierra Nevada canned beer
All Sierra Nevada draught beer
All Sierra Nevada variety packs
All 24-ounce bottled beer
All 750ml bottled beer
All Chico, California-produced Sierra Nevada beer
Mills River, North Carolina Beer packaged before 12/5/16
Mills River Pale Ale packaged after 1/8/17
All other Mills River brands packaged after 1/13/17
Consumers who have purchased beer within the scope of this recall will be eligible for full compensation of the purchase price and are advised not to drink it and to dispose of the beer.
If you prefer, please contact:
Call 800-596-7835 and leave your name, number and the nature of your question.
Should you have a health concern, please contact your doctor or call 9-1-1.