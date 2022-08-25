SHREVEPORT, La. - The latest Drought Monitor shows quite a reduction in the ArkLaTex's drought after the heavy rains from earlier this week.
This graphic compares the latest drought conditions to last week. Notice a marked improvement this week where the severe, extreme and exceptional drought conditions retreated from the ArkLaTex into west Texas.
Most of the burn bans also went away. Red River, San Augustine and Sabine counties are the only ones left where outdoor burning is prohibited.
Radar estimated rainfall from the Shreveport National Weather Service shows close to 10 inches in many parts of the ArkLaTex especially from west to east paralleling I-20.
Our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers showed ground truth to the Radar estimations with their big rainfall measurements.
Retired KTBS 3 Meteorologist Neil Shaw had one of the highest rain totals with over 10.5 inches.
