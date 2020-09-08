SHREVEPORT, La - 3 Investigates did some digging and discovered a recent uptick in domestic violence cases in the city of Shreveport.
It's team looked at the trend of cases over the past 6 weeks and noticed an increase from about 1-2 domestic violence cases reported daily by the city jail to up to 4-5 cases daily within the last week.
On Thursday, September 3rd, 5 people were booked in the city jail with charges ranging from battery of a dating partner to 2nd degree murder. Shreveport homicide detectives charged 40-year-old Kimberly Johnson with murder. Shes accused of stabbing to death her live-in boyfriend in East Shreveport.
A manager at Project Celebration Inc.'s domestic violence shelter weighed in on the recent increase of abuse."It's sad that it even happens at all. I wish that we could erradicate it for good but when somebody loses their life, it feels like a failure. It feels like a community and a nationwide failure because it's happening all over," expressed Jeri Rider, Domestic Violence Shelter Manager at Project Celebration.
October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month. KTBS 3 Anchor Linnea Allen will present a series of stories covering topics like protective orders, developing a safety plan, and the impact of domestic violence on families.
If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help, call the Louisiana Statewide Domestic Abuse Hotline at 318-226-5015.