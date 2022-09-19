SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women.
It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood.
Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into a tree. According to authorities, she was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. There are no suspects at this time and the investigation continues.
Then on Saturday night, three women were shot at a house party in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police told KTBS there was some sort of argument between two groups of women at the party.
One group left then returned in a blue Honda, shooting at the the other group sitting in a car in front of the house. Police say all the women will recover from their injuries.
The last two homicide victims in Shreveport have been women -- Makaree Rayson and Latoya Kellum. Six females total have been homicide victims in 2022 so far. By comparison, there were 11 women killed in 2021 and a record 90 homicides total for last year.
So far, this year there have been 38 homicides in the city of Shreveport.