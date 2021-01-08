SHREVEPORT, La. -- A beloved recently retired elementary school principal has died of COVID-19.
Jessie Scott died early Friday morning. He was 70.
Scott’s career in Caddo began in 1976 when he was 26 years old as a teacher at Pierre Avenue Elementary School. Through the years became known as an admired and respected principal and was recognized as an Elementary Principal of the Year. He also was named a semifinalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year and was honored at the state level for his continued commitment to academic excellence for the students of Southern Hills.
Scott's first position as an assistant principal led him in 1995 to J.S. Clark Middle School, where he gained a reputation for his ability to work with parents and community members to bridge partnerships in the interest of student success. That ability led to his first principal's position in 1998 to Northside Elementary School.
There, Scott garnered the respect of stakeholders throughout the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood and bridged long-lasting ties that saw him following his students to Newton Smith Performing Arts Middle School in the same feeder pattern. By 2011, Caddo school district leaders called on Scott to bring his community partnership skills to Southern Hills Elementary.
"In his nine years at Southern Hills, Scott made a lasting and memorable impact on the school for his commitment to high academic standards and a desire to provide new opportunities for all students," the district said in a statement.
In 2017, the school’s performance score grew by more than 20 points due to his ability to isolate subgroups and target individual student needs. This led Southern Hills to be recognized as a Top Gains School among other notable accomplishments.
Scott retired last summer.
"Today we join countless students, staff, and community members in mourning the loss of Jesse Scott," the district stated.