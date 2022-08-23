SHREVEPORT, La. -- The oft-delayed trial of a Shreveport man accused of murdering a couple who gave him a ride home from the mall has hit another snag – this time after the defendant tested positive for COVID on the first day of trial.
Dewayne Watkins’ trial in June was stopped midway through jury selection after the co-prosecutor tested positive for COVID, touching off denunciations from the family of one of the victims that repeated delays are denying justice. Most of the anger was directed at Caddo District Judge John Mosely, who granted a mistrial after meeting with lawyers on both sides and collectively concluding that other options, including a one-week delay in the trial, were unworkable.
Mosely today ordered a recess in the trial until Monday while Watkins recuperates and people in close contact can be tested for COVID.