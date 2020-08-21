SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish driver was convicted Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Caddo District Court, of aggravated flight from an officer stemming from an attempted traffic stop almost a year ago.
Glen L. Merrell, 41, was found guilty as charged by the eight-man, four-woman jury in District Judge Katherine Dorroh's courtroom after two hours of deliberation, according to court records.
The jury determined that on August 30, 2019, a Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop Merrell for an expired license plate after Merrell pulled into the driveway of a residence in the 4600 block of North Lakeshore Drive. The deputy determined the plate was switched from another vehicle.
When the deputy activated his lights and siren, Merrell sped away, according to the deputy. He pulled into the Kansas City Southern rail yard at a high rate of speed, then slowed down to stick his tongue out at the deputy before speeding off again, according to court records. A chase lasting almost 20 minutes at speeds approaching 100 mph ensued, with Merrell eventually crashing his vehicle. During the pursuit, Merrell swerved his vehicle over center lanes, ran multiple vehicles off the road and continued to drive into Harrison County, Texas, law enforcement said.
Merrell will return to the courtroom to face Judge Dorroh on September 1, 2020, for sentencing. He faces up to 10 years is prison with or without hard labor and a fine of up to $2,000.