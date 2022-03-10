BOSSIER CITY, La -- Record high gasoline prices may have you thinking about an electric vehicle. So if you're in the market for some new wheels, here's what we found.
While the microchip shortage is helping keep stock low at area dealerships, we went to Moffitt Volkswagen and found the number five selling EV, according to Car And Driver. That's the ID.4. The one we drove has a sticker price of about $42,000.
That comes with a Level One "trickle charger" for overnight plug-in at home in a normal, three-prong outlet. That model has a range of 260 miles. We asked what happens if you're on a trip.
"So in Dallas, if you're stopping there to go shopping or eat, you can actually stop at a level three charger. And in 38 minutes you'll have 80 percent of your battery charge and you'll be able to make it back," said Moffitt VW's Electric Vehicle Specialist Trenton Hollis.
"Also there's an app called Electrify America from Volkswagen. And that app will actually map out a route from where you're going and where you're coming from and show you all available chargers, and plan the stopping points for you," he continued.
Hollis says the same app will give you free charges for the first three years on the ID.4.
Sales Consultant Ethan Harris says that with growing popularity of EV's, you'll see more charging stations in the near future.
"Just like anything else, the longer it's out there, the more people are going to get in on it and the better it's going to get. You can hop in, go see a movie, go into the grocery store, that's where you're going to start seeing EV's pop up --charging at stations where you're already going to be longer than 5 or 10 minutes."
Those stations would be the fastest available Level Three chargers. For about $2,000, you can buy and install a Level Two charging station at home.
Kelley Blue Book says electric vehicles cost an average of $10,000 dollars more, according to this report. But eligible buyers can get tax credits for buying an EV. A $7,500 credit is available on the VW ID.4.
Hollis also points out that without a gasoline burning engine, maintenance costs are lower with an EV. And, based on gas prices last year, and factoring in charges on your electric bill at home, Volkswagen says you'll have net savings of more than $4,200 across five years with the ID.4.
"You'll save even more when you consider how high gas is now," Hollis said.
On our test drive, we found the ID.4 has smooth, quiet power. You feel no shifting of gears because there aren't any.
"Peak torque, peak horsepower no matter how fast you're going. You just lay into it and you can get up and go,: Harris said.
"It's really cool. If you haven't gotten in one, you've got to try it. Super fun," he added.
The ID.4 we drove also has all the modern day conveniences of parking assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and wireless phone charging.
Roundtree Ford told us they can't keep the popular Mustang Mach-E on the lot. Customers are pre-ordering them.
General Motors has halted production and sale of its Chevrolet Bolt. It's under recall to replace battery modules after a series of fires in parked vehicles.
Tesla has 4 of the top 12 selling EV's. It's nearest dealer is in Tyler, Texas.