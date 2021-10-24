SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday felt like Summer again as Shreveport had a record high of 90 degrees according to the National Weather Service! The old record was 89 back in 1893. Average is in the mid 70s.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured above average heat. Here are some of their reports.
Highs were in the 80s over northern sections. Tommy Lowe in Fulton had top honors with 87. Average is in the low 70s.
Across the center part of the area, temperatures were also close to 90. Wayne Hatfield measured the hottest at 89 in Homer. Richard White in Minden was a close second at 88.
Around the metro area, Bob Fentress in Belleview recorded 91. Next up was Mark Potter with 90. Average is 76.
Toledo Bend was hot too! Michelle Gullette measured 90 for her afternoon high.
Thanks Weather Watchers for your reports. To represent your part of the ArkLaTex, register here and send us your data.