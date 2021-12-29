SHREVEPORT, La. - Yesterday it was 80 degrees...today we saw 83 according to the Shreveport National Weather Service which was a new record. The high temperature eclipsed the old one by 3 degrees set back almost 40 years ago. Average is in the 50s for this time of year!
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also were basking in the heat especially over the southern half of the ArkLaTex. Here are some of their highs.
Thanks Weather Watchers for your data. To represent your part of the ArkLaTex, sign up here and send us your information.