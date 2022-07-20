SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service reports that Shreveport set a new high temperature record on Wednesday of 105. The old one was 104 set back in 2018. Wednesday's high was 10 degrees above average.
The weather service also states that Texarkana tied their record for today at 106. The original record of 106 occurred in 1939.
Our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers braved the extreme heat to measure their afternoon temperatures. Here are their reports:
Steve Carter in Haworth, OK had the highest temperature of 107 degrees. Next down the list, Chuck Kamm in Redwater and Tommy Lowe in Fulton, AR both had 105. Coolest readings were from Joyce Sproles in Ozan, AR and Thomas Ware in Emerson with 102.
Richard White in Minden and Wayne Hatfield in Homer both had the hottest readings in the central part of the ArkLaTex with 104. Ronnie Vail in Ruston and June Jones in Elysian Fields recorded the coolest with 101.
Around Shreveport and Bossier City, several weather watchers had 104 degree heat including Chris Marsiglia and Mark Potter in Bossier City...Molly Rankin and John Grubb in Benton plus Flavious Kern in Southern Hills. Coolest reading came from Robert Parker in Bossier City with 102.
Around the southern part of the ArkLaTex, highs ranged from 106 in Hawkins according to Leslie Smith to 99 in Noble, LA as reported by Troy Webb.
Thank you weather watchers for your information. To join up, register here. Then, send us your data.