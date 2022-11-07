SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport tied a record high on Monday afternoon of 84 degrees according to the National Weather Service. The old record was 84 set in 1975. The average high for this date is 71.
Most of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers measured highs in the 80s except north of a stationary front in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Temperatures were in the 60s-70s.
Here are some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher Highs:
The coolest highs were in Arkansas. Both Bertha Knight in Nashville and Joyce Sproles in Ozan had highs in the upper 60s.
The warmest high was 87 degrees in Bossier City according to Mark Potter and in Minden as recorded by Richard White.
Thanks weather watchers for your information.