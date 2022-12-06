SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport tied the record high of 81 degrees on Tuesday afternoon according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. The old record of 81 was set all the way back in 1924. Tuesday's high was 19 degrees above the 30 year average.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured way above average afternoon high temperatures.
Across northeast Texas, Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas...the weather watchers indicated highs in the 70s including Reid Icenhower in Texarkana with 77 degrees and Lennie Vowell in Karnack also with 77. The cool spots were 73 degrees as measured by Bertha Knight in Nashville, AR. and Robert Morris in DeQueen.
Weather watchers in the central part of the area measured the 70s and low 80s. Edwin Christian in Crossroads, TX (Harrison county) saw 80 degrees which was 18 degrees warmer than the 30 year average. Both Richard White in Minden and Ronnie Vail in Ruston were next down the list with 78 degrees.
Around Shreveport and Bossier City, Mark Potter in Bossier City had the warmest temperature at 79 degrees. Robert Parker on the other side of town had a relatively cool 74.
70s were also prevalent in Toledo Bend. Greg Petrus in Melrose, LA measured 80 degrees this afternoon which was 17 degrees above average. The cool spot was in Carthage, TX with 75 degrees according to Bob Baker.
