SHREVEPORT, La. - According to the Shreveport National Weather Service, Shreveport tied a record high temperature of 94 degrees on Thursday afternoon . This equals the maximum temperature on this date back in 1875! Average over the past 30 years is 85.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also saw highs in the 90s. Here are some of their temps:
Lennie Vowell in Karnack had the hottest in the northern part of the ArkLaTex with 94 degrees. Bryan Loper registered 90 for the coolest.
Both Edwin Christian and Bob Britton from Crossroads and Serepta respectively had 93 for their highs. Wayne Hatfield in Homer recorded the coolest at 89...still 4 degrees above the 30 year average (Shreveport National Weather Service).
In the metro area, Mark Potter had the hottest at 95 degrees in south Bossier City. John Grubb in Benton was next up at 94.
Greg Petrus in Melrose and Barry Howard in Clarence both had 94 as the hottest around Toledo Bend. Bob Baker in Carthage and Kay Berry in Stonewall were the coolest at 91...still 6 degrees above average.
Friday looks like another August-like day with highs in the mid 90s.
