SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service recorded 80 degrees on Thursday afternoon tying the record set back in 2012. This reading was 17 degrees above the 30 year average of 63.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers recorded highs in the 70s and 80s on Thursday. Here are some of their reports:
