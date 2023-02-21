SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service indicated on Tuesday that both Shreveport and Texarkana measured record high temperatures.
Shreveport topped out at 88 exceeding their old record set back in the mid 1990s by a degree. Their average high for this date is 64.
Texarkana also saw 88 for their record high. This was nearly 30 degrees above average! They exceeded their old record by 2 degrees which was set back in the 90s.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also saw some very warm weather:
Ronnie Vail in Ruston had the warmest reading with 89 degrees!
Thanks weather watchers for your representation. If you would like to represent your community, register here. Then, send us your data.