NATCHITOCHES – Contemporary jazz artist Jessy J will perform with the Northwestern State Jazz Orchestra on Monday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. Galindo Rodriguez directs the Jazz Orchestra.
Jessy J’s song “Tequila Moon” hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart for Jazz. “Tropical Rain” from her 2009 release, reached the top of the Groove Jazz Music chart and also took the No. 1 spot on the Smooth Jazz Top 20 Countdown as well as the R&R and Billboard Jazz charts.
In 2008, Jessy J was named Radio & Records Debut Artist of the Year. She also received the Contemporary Jazz Song of the Year award from R&R and Billboard for “Tequila Moon.” That year, she was featured on the cover of Jazziz Magazine. In 2009, she was on the October cover of Saxophone Journal and Latina Style Magazine.
Jessy J’s Album Hot Sauce debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Jazz in 2011 and was featured in People Espanol and Latina magazine. The album includes performances by jazz legends Joe Sample, Harvey Mason, and Ray Parker Jr.
In 2014, Jessy was invited by producer Gerry Gallagher to record with Latin rock legends El Chicano as well as Alphonse Mouzon, Brian Auger, Alex Ligertwood, Vikki Carr, David Paich, Siedah Garrett, Walfredo Reyes Jr., Lenny Castro, Salvador Santana, Marcos J. Reyes, Pete Escovedo and Peter Michael Escovedo and is featured on saxophone on a cover of a Selena song Thinking Of You that is part of Gallagher's most recent studio album due out this year.
Earning a scholarship to University of Southern California, she obtained a degree in jazz studies and was named the "Most Outstanding Jazz Student." After graduating from USC, she worked in the studio with Michael Bublé. She toured with The Temptations, Jessica Simpson, Michael Bolton and Seal and also performed as a member of the Henry Mancini Jazz Orchestra.
Jessy J has built up a Latin following, lending her hand in Hispanic music programs and performing with the Hispanic Musician Association Orchestra. Jessy J had the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall with Paquito D'Rivera as part of the Latin Jazz Project.
The Jazz Orchestra will play “Chicago” by Fred Fisher and arranged by Joe Clark featuring Ronald Rodriguez on piano, Laura Lovell on tenor saxophone and Wes Scholten on trombone, “Old School” by Bob Lark and arranged by Andrew Janak featuring Francisco B. Savas on trumpet, Lovell, Ian Cassidy on alto saxophone and Scholten and “Makin’ Whoopee” by Gus Kahn and Walter Donaldson and arranged by Dave Wolpe. The Jazz Orchestra will also play “What’s New” by Johnny Burke and Bob Haggart and arranged by Wolpe featuring Galindo Rodriguez and Sayas on trumpet and “My Ship” by Ira Gershwin and Kurt Weill and arranged by Dave Rivello featuring Jack Dyre on baritone saxophone.
Jessy J will perform her compositions of “Hot Sauce” and “Tropical Rain” along with “Tequilla Moon,” which she wrote with Paul Brown and “Rainbow Gold,” which was written with Joe Sample. Arrangements are by J.A. Diaz.