SHREVEPORT, La - Hurricane Laura caused property damage across Shreveport. The recovery process has begun.
KTBS-3 spent time observing work crews in the South Highland area near Southfield Road and Creswell Avenue on Friday.
Marvin Zerlot says he and his co-workers are committed to the recovery process.
"We're just trying to get as much done and get these people back to what their life is," Zerlot said.
David Donald and his son, Seth, evacuated from Lake Charles and are staying with his sister in the South Highland neighborhood.
"So, we packed up," Donald said. "I said OK. If we're going to go, let's go now. 'Cause you know, we had that other storm that was brewing and we didn't know what was going to happen with Marco. So, we wanted to get up here to my sister's house and get settled. And we got here, maybe 1 o'clock early Tuesday morning."
Seth Donald says he knows the recovery process will take time.
"The recovery process is just beginning," Donald said. "And, I think everybody realizes that this is going to be a long hard road. And so we're really going to have to encourage one another and show some endurance in this. We might two or three, maybe even four weeks from having water and power. And that makes it just that much longer to recover."
Both father and son will travel back to Lake Charles on Saturday morning to start the recovery process.