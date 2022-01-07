PLAIN DEALING, La. - The recruits to become Louisiana certified law enforcement officers began their first day of training Friday morning at the Bossier Sheriff's Training Academy in Plain Dealing.
The recruits come from six different law enforcement agencies in north Louisiana. Their first day of Peace Officer Standardize Training or POST Certification training marks the beginning of 16 weeks of high intense training. During the training, the recruits will learn officer survival skills, legal issues, weapons qualifications, physical fitness, non-lethal force, Standard Field Sobriety Testing, and much more.
“Today is day one of training and it is gut check for these recruits,” said Sheriff Whittington. “It takes a special, disciplined man or woman to don the uniform to serve and protect on The Thin Blue Line. We have some of the best law enforcement training instructors around, I can promise you they will give their best….and that’s what we expect in return from these recruits.”