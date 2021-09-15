SHREVEPORT, La -- Much like Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Hurricane Ida has thrown some movie business up this city's way.
Sony Pictures was ready to roll in New Orleans with the making of a movie about the life of boxing legend George Foreman. Now that production's making a quick switch to Shreveport.
They hope to begin filming in and around the city in November. Shreveport Economic Development Director Drew Mouton says it could have a local economic impact of up to $10 million.
"We've been working with local partners for finding hotel rooms. We've got a bunch of city property that's lined up as a location for them to shoot. And really just trying to make sure that we can stitch the pieces together to accommodate a big production like this," Mouton said.
Mayor Adrian Perkins first announced the production at Tuesday's city council meeting. He indicated that he hopes not to stop with the Foreman biopic. That's after a meeting two weeks ago in Hollywood.
"When we went out to L.A., we were talking to Sony Pictures and their executives about not just this production, but also production in the future for this city. So we're trying to do some more long term investment and have some exciting projects just like this one to come to our city," Perkins said.
Adds Mouton, "We're reestablishing industry here that employs many people. Not just accommodates a project that'll shoot and break down and leave. And I think that's a lot of what we saw 10 or 15 years ago."
That was after Katrina pushed numerous feature length movies to be shot in Shreveport. Now it looks like a remake of sorts for the city.
"As it happens, the unfortunate events in south Louisiana opened us up to being sort of a high priority place for a bunch of the productions that were slated to film in New Orleans," Mouton says. So this is where this George Foreman piece came from."
Mouton says there are two other feature length productions that will shoot in Shreveport, plus a few other projects. Those details have not been announced.
The movie about Foreman is entitled "Heart of a Lion." Khris Davis, who recently starred in Space Jam: A New Legacy, fills the role of the boxing legend.