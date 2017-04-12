Shreveport officials received a formal notice last month from Pratt Industries that it could no longer maintain the existing contract terms for providing recycling services after its contract expires in October, leaving the city to weigh its options for the future.
In Pratt's notice dated March 15, the company stated it would, “no longer be able to collect recycling at the current monthly rates that we charge per household.”
Pratt provides once-a-week pickup for residential properties within city limits. City officials have been in discussions with Pratt Industries since last year regarding their intentions in renewing the current contract. T
The original contract was entered into in 2007 and was for a 10-year renewable term. Pratt receives $1.9 million annually which is generated from the $2.50 residents pay monthly. The city receives no portion of this money.
“Recycling is important for our city and we hope to continue this service at a rate that is reasonable for our citizens and keeps us all doing our part for the environment,” said Mayor Ollie Tyler in a news release.
The administration and City Council are committed to making every effort to maintain recycling as a staple in this community. A request for proposals (RFP) will be sent out next week seeking qualified applicants interested in providing the service.
During the selection process, a committee involving the administration and City Council will review submissions. A final resolution is anticipated by this summer, prior to the expiration of the current contract.