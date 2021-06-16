TEXARKANA, Texas - The recycling program is making a come back in Texarkana, Texas.
Starting July 1, curbside single stream recycling will return.
Texarkana's program has proven to cut down on waste, and save money.
In order for the program to be successful, city officials need participants to recycle the correct things.
The following items can be recycled:
- Plastic bottles, containers
- Food, beverage cans
- Paper
- Flattened cardboard boxes, paperboard
Here's a list of things that cannot be recycled:
- Food
- Liquid
- Foam cups, containers
- Loose plastic bags
- Green waste
- Clothing
- Furniture
- Carpet
- Batteries
- Glass bottles, containers
To learn more about the city's recycling program, click here.