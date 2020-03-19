SHREVEPORT, La.- The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the local blood supply.
The American Red Cross had to cancel 4,500 blood drives on Wednesday.
They’re asking the community to give blood to help restock the supply.
“People that need surgeries, who have accidents, cancer patients, those are all people who need these blood donations in addition to any that have come up from the coronavirus so we really just need blood donations,” said Karen McCoy, Executive Director of the Northwest Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Donors in Shreveport and Bossier City can give blood at the LifeShare Centers in either city.
They are in need of those who have type O positive and O negative blood types.
LifeShare has extended their hours from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.