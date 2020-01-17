SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service confirms nine tornados and a major straight line wind event ripped through the ArkLaTex. Since then, organizations like the Red Cross have been helping victims.
The Executive Director of the North Louisiana Chapter Karen McCoy said they need more volunteers. She said after the storms last weekend, dozens of Red Cross members from around the state responded. McCoy said the Red Cross is 90% volunteers. After disasters they work with victims to get them whatever they need.
McCoy said after the last storm outbreak they gave out tarps, bottled waters, and clean up kits. If you want to help out after disasters, it's best to become a volunteer now during what the Red Cross calls "blue sky time". "It allows you to get in our system and go through some training so that you will understand how to handle these situations when you're going door to door and trying to help people. So, it's very important that we get our volunteers now in times like these," said McCoy.
The Red Cross also provides health and mental health services to victims of disasters. Those services are funded by donations. That's something else the Red Cross could use right now.
