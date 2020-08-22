SHREVEPORT, La - The Red Cross encourages everyone in Louisiana to Make a Plan, Build a Kit and Stay Informed. These plans should take into consideration the challenging demands of the coronavirus. Be sure to include a cloth face covering in your kit, as well as disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.
Right before a storm, Listen to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates. Be prepared to evacuate quickly and know your routes and destinations. Find a local emergency shelter. Check your emergency kit and replenish any items missing or in short supply, especially medications or other medical supplies. Keep it nearby.
Additionally, it's a good idea to fill plastic bottles with clean drinking water, fill your car’s gas tank and turn off propane tanks and unplug small appliances. For more information about what to do before, during and after a tropical storm or hurricane, visit redcross.org/hurricane.
The Red Cross is preparing to help communities, while continuing to keep the health and safety of our community and workforce top of mind.
The Red Cross is preparing by prepositioning our supplies across the state to best serve impacted communities. We are working to set up sheltering options in the event members of the community are displaced. Should the need for congregate sheltering arise, we have safe social distancing and screening measures in place to keep our workforce and community safe and healthy. We are working closely with our government and community partners to anticipate and meet community needs.
Much of our services will be conducted in a virtual capacity, such as mental health services. While the way we deliver service will look a little different in this environment, the mission remains the same.
The Red Cross is actively seeking volunteer to help communities impacted by disasters and volunteer in shelters. If you are interested, visit RedCross.org/VolunteerToday.